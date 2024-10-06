Forest earn draw at Chelsea in feisty encounter

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: BBC

Chris Wood and Noni Madueke found the net as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest battled to a tactical and intense draw at Stamford Bridge.



Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 49th minute when 32-year-old striker Wood converted a well-executed set-piece involving James Ward-Prowse and Nikola Milenkovic, sliding the ball past Robert Sanchez.



Chelsea quickly leveled the score just eight minutes later, with Madueke cutting in on his left foot to shoot, marking his fourth attempt that successfully outmaneuvered left-back Alex Moreno.