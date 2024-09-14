You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981463

Source: BBC

Forest stun Liverpool with Hudson-Odoi winner

Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Forest to secure a win against Liverpool Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Forest to secure a win against Liverpool

Callum Hudson-Odoi and the unbeaten Nottingham Forest shocked Liverpool at Anfield, marking the end of Arne Slot's flawless beginning as manager of the Reds.

The substitute made a brilliant move from the left, delivering a precise shot that found the far bottom corner, leaving Alisson unable to respond.

This victory was Nottingham Forest's first at Liverpool in any competition since 1969. The home team entered the match with strong confidence, having secured three consecutive wins without allowing a single goal.

