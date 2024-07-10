Former Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah removed as Petrocub President

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Petrocub Hîncești, the current champions of Moldova, have officially ended their association with Ghanaian football executive Nana Yaw Amponsah, according to reports from the Eastern European nation.



Earlier this year, Amponsah and his Samaritan Investment Group assumed control of the Municipal Stadium team, ushering in a new chapter for the Moldovan club.



CEO of Asante Kotoko, Amponsah took on the role of president and oversaw a successful period that resulted in Petrocub securing their first Moldovan Premier League title and Moldovan Cup in the previous season.



However, tensions between Amponsah's group and Petrocub's board of directors reached a breaking point, leading to the termination of his contract.



Information from Moldfootball.com suggests that all players signed during Amponsah's tenure have left the club just before Petrocub's UEFA Champions League qualifying match scheduled for today, Wednesday.



The sudden change in leadership and the extensive overhaul of the squad have sparked concerns regarding the team's readiness for the upcoming season.



This development represents a significant setback for Petrocub as they navigate crucial stages in both European and domestic competitions.