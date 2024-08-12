Former Asante Kotoko forward Isaac Oppong seals move to Moldovan top-flight outfit CF Spartanii Sportul

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Isaac Oppong, the former winger for Asante Kotoko, has successfully transitioned to a new club, signing with CF Spartanii Sportul in the Moldovan Superliga.



The 21-year-old departed from the Porcupine Warriors following the conclusion of the 2023/24 football season, during which Kotoko secured a sixth-place finish in the Ghana Premier League standings.



Oppong played a pivotal role



in Kotoko's triumph in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League. In the recently concluded season, he made 15 appearances in the league, contributing two goals and two assists.



Now, he embarks on an international journey with the Chișinău-based club in Moldova.



He will be reuniting with Nana Yaw Amponsah, the former Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko, who is currently at the helm of Spartanii Sportul.



The experienced football administrator played a key role in facilitating the acquisition of this promising talent. Oppong is anticipated to make significant contributions to Spartanii Sportul in the upcoming 2024/25 football season.