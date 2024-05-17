Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Sam Ampeh opens up about alleged bribery scandal

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Sam Ampeh, the former goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko, recently shared the profound impact of bribery accusations made against him forty years ago.



He mentioned that these allegations not only affected him but also had devastating consequences on his mother, leading to her untimely death.



Ampeh played for the Porcupine Warriors in the 1980s and faced scrutiny after the team's elimination from the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now called the CAF Champions League.



In the 1981 season, Kotoko played against AS Kaloum Star from Guinea in the second round. Despite winning the first leg in Kumasi, they were knocked out after losing the return leg 1-3.



Accusations of match-fixing and bribery were directed at Ampeh following the defeat. He was accused of accepting bribes to influence the outcome of the game against his own team.



However, Ampeh vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing that he gave his best performance in both matches.



The bribery scandal not only affected Ampeh but also took a toll on his mother. She faced harassment from fans who would gather at her workplace, causing immense stress.



Ampeh expressed that his mother, despite defending his innocence, tragically succumbed to the pressure of the situation.



Looking back on the distressing experience, Ampeh shared, "The false bribery accusations made by Asante Kotoko's management had a severe impact on my mother. She stood by my side, but the stress proved to be overwhelming for her."



Despite the challenges he encountered, Ampeh had a successful career and represented the Black Stars. His talent was acknowledged when he was included in the reserves of James Kwasi Appiah's all-time Ghana XI in the book "Leaders Don't Have to Yell."