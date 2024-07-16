Former Asante Kotoko winger Joseph Amoako joins FC Samtredia in Georgia

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Joseph Amoako, a former Asante Kotoko winger, has completed a transfer to FC Samtredia in Georgia during the current transfer window.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward has joined the team as a free agent after a brief period with TFA Dubai, a second-tier side in the United Arab Emirates.



Amoako has signed a three-year contract with the option to extend for another year, having successfully passed his medical examination on Monday.



He left Asante Kotoko in August 2023 before moving to the UAE outfit later that year.