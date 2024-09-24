Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez turns down offer from Serie A giants

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Xavi Hernandez has been away from Barcelona for nearly four months following his dismissal, which led to Hansi Flick being named the new head coach.



During this time, Xavi has taken a break from football, although he has had chances to return earlier than anticipated.



Reports suggest that he is inclined to take a sabbatical and may not make a comeback until the next season. Recently, he reportedly declined an offer from AS Roma, as noted by Corriere dello Sport (via MD).