In 1999, Burnley missed the opportunity to sign a young Michael Essien due to wage issues.



Essien had impressed during a trial with the club, but a club rule prevented them from securing his signature.



Former Chairman Brendan Flood revealed in a 2009 interview that the club's policy on apprentice wages was the reason behind the missed



opportunity.



Despite this setback, Essien went on to have a successful career and became one of the most renowned midfielders in the world.