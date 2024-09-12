You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980407

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Former Celta Vigo captain found guilty of sexually assaulting Espanyol mascot

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hugo Mallo Hugo Mallo

Hugo Mallo, the former captain of Celta Vigo, has been convicted of sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred in 2019 during a match against Espanyol. At 33 years of age and currently playing for Aris Salonika in Greece, Mallo is set to face a financial penalty as a consequence of his actions.

Prior to a game at the RCDE Stadium, Mallo was engaged in greeting his opponents.

During this interaction, he shook hands with a mascot named 'Ana' and, according to the ruling, inappropriately placed his hand inside the costume, making contact with her breasts without her consent.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment