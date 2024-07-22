Former Chelsea midfielder Juan Matta training with Michael Essien’s Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Juan Manuel Mata Garcia, a former Chelsea midfielder, is presently undergoing training sessions at FC Nordjaelland, where Michael Essien is fulfilling the role of assistant coach.



Mata and Essien shared the field during their tenure at the English club, achieving numerous victories together.



Their partnership was crucial in Chelsea's conquest of the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2012 under the guidance of manager Roberto di Matteo.



Recent updates indicate that the 36-year-old Spanish player is gearing up for a comeback after being seen practicing with Nordsjaelland at their training facility in Malmo, Sweden.