Former Chelsea star Michael Essien admits post-career depression is real

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Michael Essien, a former international player from Ghana, has shared his experiences with post-career depression, which significantly influenced his choice to become a coach.



Since retiring from professional football in 2020, he has taken on the role of Individual Player Coach at Nordsjaelland.



Essien emphasized the importance of obtaining his coaching licenses as a means to prevent depression following his retirement.



"I pursued my coaching licenses to avoid the risk of depression after my playing days," he stated in an interview with Joy Sports.