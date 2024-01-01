Former Ellembelle NPP Chairman calls on companies to support Basake Holy Stars FC

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Samuel Akainyah alias Chairman Atito, has appealed to companies and well-to-do individuals to support Basake Holy Stars Football Club to secure premier league qualification in the 2024/2025 season.



Basake Holy Stars is a football club based in Basake near Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



The team is currently competing in the ongoing 2023/2024 Access Bank Division One League in Zone Two. After 13 games, Basake Holy Stars FC is leading the table with 28 points followed by Soccer Intellectuals with 23 points.



Basake Holy Stars FC on Sunday, December 31, 2023, hosted Vipers of Cape Coast at Aiyinasi Crosby Awuah Memorial Astro Turf and beat them 2-1.



Immediately after the game, Former Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman, Samuel Akainyah alias Atito presented assorted energy drinks and pure water to the playing body and the technical team.



He also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the team to celebrate their Christmas and New Year.



Speaking to the media after the kind gesture, Chairman Samuel Akainyah commended the players and the technical team for beating the Vipers of Cape Coast.



"I'm very very happy that Basake Holy Stars have beaten Vipers because the game was very crucial; the players did well, especially in the second half, they came from a goal down to win, they deserve commendation," he expressed his excitement.



"I came here to present these assorted energy drinks and water to the players and the technical team to motivate them to do more," he said.



He was very optimistic that Basake Holy Stars Football Club would qualify for the Ghana Premier League next year.



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to call on the companies and individuals in the Ellembelle District and Western Region as a whole to invest in the team to qualify for the premier league.



"Some of us support Karela United FC to qualify for the premier so now that Karela United FC is not here, we have to all support Basake Holy Stars. When I was the chairman I lobbied through Freddie Blay to construct this nice Astroturf for Karela United FC. We did a lot for Karela United FC so I'm going to do the same for Basake Holy Stars



We need a premier league team in Ellembelle to use this Astroturf so I will appeal to Ghana Gas Company to come and support Basake Holy Stars. I will also appeal to Adamus, ENI Gas, and other companies to come and support the team because the team is doing well and I believe strongly that Basake Holy Stars FC will qualify. Let us also commend the CEO of the team, Hon. Simon Ehomah for bringing a division team to Aiyinasi, and the residents here are very happy", he concluded.



In a related development, the first goalkeeper for Basake Holy Stars FC, Patrick Kwesi Appiah distributed energy drinks to the children who came to the park to watch the game.



He disclosed that children were his best friends and called on the children to pray for him to help Basake Holy Stars FC to secure premier league qualification.



"I love children so much, they are my friends and I decided to present these energy drinks to them to show how much I love them during this Christmas festival, I call on them to remember me in their prayers to remain fit throughout the remaining season so that I can help my team to qualify for the premiership," he stated.



In another move, the security personnel from Basake also donated GHC10,000 (100 million old Ghana Cedis) to support Basake Holy Stars FC.



This is the second time state security personnel from the Basake community have done this kind gesture.



Moreover, the playing body and the technical team thanked the Ellembelle NPP Former Chairman Samuel Akainyah and the Security Personnel for the kind gesture.



They pledged their total commitment to do anything possible to help Basake Holy Stars FC to qualify to the premiership level.