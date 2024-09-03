Former England, Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson took part in the PFA's training camp

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

In nearly all countries, with the exception of a few such as Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Turkey, the summer transfer window has officially closed.



The chance to enhance team rosters will not arise again until January, with some exceptions.



Players may still be acquired, provided they are not currently under contract and were not registered with any club at the time the deadline expired.



This topic was a point of discussion during the Professional Footballers' Association's pre-season training camp held in Leicestershire last week.