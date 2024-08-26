Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: BBC

Sven-Göran Eriksson, the first non-British manager of England’s football team, has died at 76 after battling cancer.



Renowned for leading England to three quarter-finals between 2001 and 2006, Eriksson also managed top clubs like Manchester City, Roma, and Lazio, securing 18 trophies in his career.



Starting in Sweden, he won major titles with Gothenburg before moving to Benfica and Lazio, where he claimed the Serie A title.



Eriksson also managed national teams including Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.