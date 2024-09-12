Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah decries Black Stars playing abroad as ‘national embarrassment’

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah, the former captain of Ghana, has expressed his disapproval regarding the Black Stars possibly needing to host their home matches overseas following the recent CAF ban on Baba Yara Stadium.



This stadium, the only one in Ghana sanctioned by CAF for international play, lost its license due to concerns over the pitch's poor condition.



As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been directed to seek alternative locations outside the nation.