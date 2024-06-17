You are here: HomeSports2024 06 17Article 1951445

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghana forward Baffour Gyan wants Black Stars to be consistent after back-to-back wins

Former Ghanaian footballer Baffour Gyan emphasizes the importance of a consistent Black Stars team after their consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic.

The team's recent wins have ended a winless streak of seven games this year, as they aim for their fifth qualification to the prestigious tournament.

Gyan expressed his hope for the team to sustain their momentum in an interview with Swiit FM based in Koforidua.

