Former Ghana leader President Kufuor agrees to be patron of Kenpong Football Academy

Football mogul Kennedy Agyepong's Kenpong Football Academy has reached a significant milestone by appointing former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a patron.

In a letter to Agyepong, President Kufuor expressed his admiration for the academy's vision and his decision to serve as a patron rather than the board chairman.

As a patron, President Kufuor will utilize his experience, influence, and reputation to contribute to the development and reputation of the Kenpong Academy.

