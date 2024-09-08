Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston blames bad pitch for Black Stars defeat to Angola

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has blamed the poor pitch conditions at Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana's defeat to Angola in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 loss, with an error from Abdul Mumin leading to Angola's injury-time goal.



Kingston highlighted the difficulties players faced on the poor surface, noting that the pitch prevented them from performing at their best.



He specifically pointed out how stars like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo struggled to replicate their English Premier League form due to the poor playing conditions.