Former Ghana striker Baffour Gyan hopes Black Stars maintain momentum after two straight wins

Sports News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghanaian footballer Baffour Gyan is optimistic about the Black Stars' continued success after their consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic.



Ghana's chances of qualifying have been revived with their back-to-back wins in early June.



The team achieved an important away win against Mali in Bamako and then triumphed over Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. This marks the end of their winless streak this year, having gone seven games without a victory.



Gyan expressed his hope for the national team's consistency in future matches during an interview with Koforidua-based Swiit FM.