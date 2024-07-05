You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957493

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston suggests attacking approach for Black Stars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Laryea Kingston Laryea Kingston

Former Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston has advised Black Stars coach Otto Addo to adopt an offensive strategy in approaching matches to improve the team's lackluster first-half performance before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Placed in Group F with Sudan, Angola, and Niger, Ghana must secure the top position

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment