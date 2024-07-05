Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston suggests attacking approach for Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Former Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston has advised Black Stars coach Otto Addo to adopt an offensive strategy in approaching matches to improve the team's lackluster first-half performance before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Placed in Group F with Sudan, Angola, and Niger, Ghana must secure the top position



to progress to the tournament in Morocco.



Kingston, who was present during the draw, argues that an attacking mindset is more effective than a defensive one.



"Based on Otto Addo's recent matches with the Black Stars, we achieved very positive outcomes," Kingston shared with 3Sports. "I believe he should continue with his strategy. Although some were dissatisfied with the team's performance [against Mali and CAR], performance is crucial. Winning is important, but sustained success requires good performances. Otto must address this issue."