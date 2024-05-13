Former Hearts of Oak coach leads Port City to secure Ghana Division One League promotion

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Port City successfully secured a spot in the Ghana National Division One League after emerging victorious in the Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League.



The team from Kukurantumi displayed an impressive performance in the middle league, winning all five matches and amassing a total of 15 points to earn their place in the upcoming Division One League.



Under the guidance of former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom, Port City had a remarkable middle league season, scoring a total of eighteen goals and conceding only one goal throughout the competition, marking a historic promotion to the second-tier league in Ghana.



Nii Odoom is set to lead the ambitious lower-tier team as they strive for success in Ghanaian football.



Port City is scheduled to compete in Zone Three of the 2024/25 Division One League, with hopes of making a significant impact in the league.



Meanwhile, Okwahu United, who secured qualification from the Eastern Regional Division Two league last season, has been performing well in the Division One League and is currently in contention for a top-four finish after an impressive campaign.



Nevertheless, Port City will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the renowned Ghanaian clubs as they make their debut in the Division One League.