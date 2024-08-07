You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967732

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Former Hearts of Oak player, Gateytey, found dead in room

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gateytey had reportedly been haunted by spirits before his death Gateytey had reportedly been haunted by spirits before his death

Sebastian Akwasi Kanyettey, known as Gateytey, a former Hearts of Oak player, was found dead in his room in Kasoa Blue Kiosk, Central Region, on August 5.

His body had bloodstains and a rope around his neck.

Police suggest he hanged himself but fell, sustaining fatal head injuries.

Gateytey had reportedly been haunted by spirits before his death.

His brother confirmed these claims.

Local assemblyman Habbib Abdulai highlighted the rise in youth suicides and urged young people to seek help, emphasizing that suicide is never the solution.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment