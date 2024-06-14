Former Hearts of Oak star Kofi Kordzi backs club to avoid relegation

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kofi Kordzi, the ex-Hearts of Oak forward, remains hopeful that the team will avoid relegation, despite their recent challenges in the league.



With just one point separating them from the relegation zone, Accra Hearts of Oak will be playing their final game of the season against Bechem United.



A victory at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday is crucial for them to secure their position in the top flight for another season.



Kordzi expressed his positive perspective during an interview with Joy Sports, following a goalless draw against Great Olympics in their previous match.