Former Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim touches down in Ethiopia ahead of Ethiopian Coffee FC move

Ghanaian goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has arrived in Addis Ababa in preparation for his transfer to Ethiopian Coffee FC during the current transfer window.

The former Ghana youth international is set to join the club as a free agent after spending eight years with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Danlad left Asante Kotoko at the end of the season when his

