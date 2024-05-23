Former Kotoko captain Nii Adjei backs club to beat Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has expressed his belief that his former team will emerge victorious against Hearts of Oak this Sunday.



Despite recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League for both sides, Adjei highlighted the enduring allure of their rivalry.



He emphasized that form may not dictate the outcome of the match, as the team displaying aggression and taking risks often emerges victorious.



As a former player and Kotoko supporter, Adjei hopes for a Kotoko win on Sunday.