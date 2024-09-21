Former La Liga star targeting Spain role from Saudi Pro League

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Gabri Veiga Holds onto Spain National Team Ambitions Despite Saudi Arabia Move



Gabri Veiga, 22, remains committed to playing for Spain's national team despite his surprise transfer to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in 2023.



Veiga left Celta Vigo for Al-Ahli in a €40m deal after his release clause was triggered, turning down Premier League interest. The move raised eyebrows, but Veiga is determined to maintain his international aspirations.



"I still hope to play for Spain," Veiga said, reaffirming his national team ambitions.



Veiga's decision to prioritize Saudi Arabia's Pro League has sparked debate, but he aims to prove that playing abroad won't hinder his international prospects.