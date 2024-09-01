You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975970

Source: BBC

Former Leeds and Cardiff defender Bamba dies aged 39

Sol Bamba, the former defender for Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has passed away at 39.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career at Paris St-Germain, was a key player in Cardiff's 2018 Premier League promotion.

Bamba, who overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, was working as a technical director at Turkish club Adanaspor before his sudden illness and death.

Tributes have poured in from Cardiff, Leeds, and other clubs, praising him as a "club legend" and a "hero" on and off the field.

Bamba’s legacy includes notable achievements at Cardiff and Middlesbrough, where he also had a significant impact.

