Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu announced dead

Sports News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu has passed away at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region at the age of 22.



Essu died on Saturday evening around 7 PM after being rushed to the hospital on Friday. Despite undergoing a series of tests upon arrival, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness.



He was subsequently transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but the results were inconclusive.



On Saturday afternoon, Essu appeared to be improving but he suffered a relapse later that evening and was pronounced dead by the doctors.