You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990649

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Former Netherlands midfielder Neeskens dies aged 73

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Johan Neeskens played in two World Cup finals with the Netherlands Johan Neeskens played in two World Cup finals with the Netherlands

Netherlands football icon Johan Neeskens has passed away at the age of 73, as confirmed by the Dutch football federation.

The former midfielder played a significant role in the Ajax and Netherlands squads that pioneered "total football" during the 1970s.

The KNVB federation expressed its condolences, stating that the football community has lost a legend with Neeskens' passing.

He earned 49 caps for the national team and was a key player in the squads that reached the finals of the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment