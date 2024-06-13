You are here: HomeSports2024 06 13Article 1950035
sports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Former President John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana Amputee National Football Team

John Mahama donated $10,000 to the amputee national football team after winning the AFCON John Mahama donated $10,000 to the amputee national football team after winning the AFCON

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has made a generous contribution of $10,000 to the Ghana amputee national football team as a token of appreciation for their outstanding achievement in winning the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team, known as the Black Challenge, presented their well-deserved trophy to Mahama at his residence following their triumphant

