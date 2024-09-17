Former judge accuses Real Madrid of ‘financial doping’ with public money – ‘It could cause problems with UEFA’

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has encountered several challenges related to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and its surrounding areas.



The revamped stadium is seen as a key financial asset for the club, yet various problems have arisen. The team has had to cancel several significant concerts and reschedule them for the following summer due to noise complaints.



Despite efforts to mitigate the noise from these events, the solutions implemented have not been effective thus far.