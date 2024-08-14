Forson Amankwah assists a goal for Norwich in 4-3 win over Stevenage

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Ghanaian international Forson Amankwah participated in Norwich City's match on Tuesday evening, where the team triumphed over Stevenage with a score of 4-3 in the First Round of the EFL Cup.



The promising young player was included in the starting lineup for his new club and played for 66 minutes during the match.



Taking place at Carrow



Road, Norwich City took the lead in the 26th minute when Abu Kamara found the back of the net with an impressive strike.



Just two minutes later, Charlie Goode equalized for Stevenage, bringing the score to 1-1.



Shortly thereafter, Onel Hernandez scored, restoring Norwich City's advantage at 2-1.



Before the halftime whistle, Louis Appere managed to score, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock at the end of the first half.



Three minutes into the second half, Borja Sainz netted a well-executed goal, putting Norwich City ahead 3-2.



At the hour mark, Forson Amankwah, who had been performing admirably throughout the match, assisted Onel Hernandez, extending Norwich City's lead to 4-2.



Although an own goal by Brad Hills narrowed the score to 4-3 in stoppage time, Stevenage was unable to mount a comeback and ultimately faced defeat.



Forson Amankwah and his Norwich City colleagues will now advance to the second round of the EFL Cup.