Ghanaian international Forson Amankwah is on the verge of joining the English club Norwich City.



Recent reports over the past day have suggested that Norwich City has reached an agreement to acquire the young player from Red Bull Salzburg on a long-term contract.



It is anticipated that Forson Amankwah will sign a four-year deal, officially becoming a



Norwich City player before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.



At 21 years of age, Forson Amankwah relocated to Europe in 2021, signing with Red Bull Salzburg after his tenure with the West African Football Academy in Ghana.



He spent his initial two seasons on loan at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach before earning his first-team opportunity at Salzburg last season.



During that season, he made 27 appearances for Salzburg across various competitions and had the chance to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League.



In the past year, he has also made his debut for the Black Stars, becoming part of the new wave of players representing the Ghana national team.



Following his successful season, he is now poised to join Norwich, as new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup is eager to collaborate with the Ghanaian talent.