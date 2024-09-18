You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1982945

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Four GPL teams set to use University of Ghana Stadium as temporary home venue

Four teams from the Ghana Premier League—Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, Dreams FC, and Legon Cities—will utilize the University of Ghana Stadium as their home ground because the Accra Sports Stadium is undergoing maintenance.

Legon Cities already considers this stadium their main venue, but the closure has necessitated a move for Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Dreams FC.

This weekend, Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United, while Dreams FC is set to compete against Kpando Heart of Lions. Accra Lions will also play their upcoming match at this location.

