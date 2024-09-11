Four Olympic medals stolen from Australian rower’s car

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: CNN

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged theft of four Olympic medals from Australian rower Drew Ginn.



The medals, which include three gold and one silver, remain unaccounted for. The 47-year-old suspect, who was sought under a warrant for the theft, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Brunswick, a northern suburb of Melbourne.



Officials reported that Ginn's medals were thought to have been stolen from the rear of a Land Rover parked in Melbourne about a week prior.