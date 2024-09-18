Fourth edition of Women's Premier Super Cup kicks off on Saturday

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Ghana Guardian

The upcoming fourth edition of the Women's Premier Super Cup is set to begin on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and will conclude on September 29, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram.



This thrilling tournament features the top four clubs from both the Northern and Southern Zones of the 2023/2024 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.



The opening matches are expected to be exciting, starting with Hasaacas Ladies against Faith Ladies at 8:00 am, followed by Northern Ladies competing with Supreme Ladies at 10:00 am.



Additionally, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face Dreamz Ladies, while Police Ladies will go up against Berry Ladies.