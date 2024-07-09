You are here: HomeSports2024 07 09Article 1958624

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Frances Tiafoe returns to a DC Open competing with the Olympics

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Frances Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe

The DC Open, a key event in the District’s summer schedule, will welcome some of the world’s top tennis players who have opted out of the Paris Olympics to focus on the North American hard-court circuit.

The initial lineup, announced on Tuesday, includes nine players ranked in the top 20 and several well-known figures in the sport.

The women’s tournament will be headlined by No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 10 Ons Jabeur, No. 13 Madison Keys, and No. 16 Victoria Azarenka.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment