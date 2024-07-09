Frances Tiafoe returns to a DC Open competing with the Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The DC Open, a key event in the District’s summer schedule, will welcome some of the world’s top tennis players who have opted out of the Paris Olympics to focus on the North American hard-court circuit.



The initial lineup, announced on Tuesday, includes nine players ranked in the top 20 and several well-known figures in the sport.



The women’s tournament will be headlined by No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 10 Ons Jabeur, No. 13 Madison Keys, and No. 16 Victoria Azarenka.