Francis Acquah named GPL April Player of the Month

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Acquah, the defender for Bechem United, has been announced as the top player for the month of April in the Ghana Premier League.



He emerged victorious over Stephen Amankona from Berekum Chelsea and Evans Osei Wusu from Samartex FC to claim this prestigious award.



Throughout the previous month, Acquah showcased exceptional performances for the Hunters, earning two Man of the Match honors and scoring two goals for his club based in Bechem.



In recognition of his outstanding achievements, the player will be presented with a 43-inch NASCO television set by ElectroLand Ghana Limited.



Meanwhile, Acquah and his teammates are currently preparing for their upcoming match against Accra Lions on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



The team is set to travel to Accra for this highly anticipated clash.



As of now, Bechem United holds the sixth position on the Ghana Premier League table after completing 30 matches.