Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru declared fit after short injury

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

RSC Anderlecht's midfielders, Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru, have been given the go-ahead to be selected for the club's opening match in the Belgian Pro League - Championship Round against Antwerp on Saturday.



After their successful involvement in a practice match against Zulte Waregem last Thursday, both players came out unharmed, much to the relief of the Anderlecht fans.



Ashimeru, who represented Ghana's Black Stars in the recent AFCON 2023 held in Ivory Coast, had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the tournament.



His return to full fitness is a timely boost for Anderlecht, who are eager to make a strong start in their pursuit of the title.



During a recent meeting with the Fan Council, Anderlecht coach Jesper Fredberg confirmed that both Amuzu and Ashimeru would play significant roles in the team's lineup right from the beginning.



With the return of Ashimeru and Amuzu to the squad, Anderlecht aims to hit the ground running in the Champions' Playoffs and mount a serious challenge for the Belgian title.