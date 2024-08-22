Francis Amuzu out of Anderlecht's game against Dinamo Minsk due to injury

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, continues to face injury challenges as he had to leave the pitch in the 60th minute during Anderlecht's match against KV Mechelen on Saturday due to a hamstring problem.



An MRI conducted on Sunday confirmed a strain, which will prevent him from participating in the upcoming match against Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk on



Amuzu had only recently made his return from an ankle injury sustained during a friendly match against Wolfsburg. This latest injury adds to a season already plagued by pubalgia and various other physical setbacks.



Despite these ongoing fitness concerns, Amuzu had a notable influence on the game prior to his departure, scoring his first goal of the season with an impressive shot from a narrow angle, assisted by Yari Verschaeren, which put Anderlecht ahead 2-1.



Anderlecht ultimately triumphed with a 3-1 victory at the Veoliastadion Achter De Kazerne, with additional goals from Ludwig Augustinsson and Théo Leoni. Majeed Ashimeru, Amuzu's fellow Ghanaian midfielder, remained an unused substitute for Anderlecht. Following this match, Anderlecht sits atop the league standings with 10 points after four matches.