Francis Amuzu strikes before injury strikes back: Anderlecht winger limps off after scoring

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger for Anderlecht, faced yet another injury setback during the match against KV Mechelen on Saturday, as he was forced to leave the field after approximately sixty minutes due to acute thigh pain.



This injury adds to a challenging season marked by pubalgia and a recent ankle issue sustained during preseason training.







Despite these ongoing injury challenges, Amuzu made a notable contribution prior to his departure, scoring his first goal of the season in the 50th minute, which put Anderlecht in the lead at 2-1 with an impressive shot from a narrow angle. The goal was set up by Yari Verschaeren following a corner kick.



Anderlecht ultimately triumphed with a 3-1 victory at the Veoliastadion Achter De Kazerne, with Ludwig Augustinsson equalizing before halftime and Théo Leoni securing the win in the closing moments of the match. Majeed Ashimeru, Amuzu's fellow countryman, remained an unused substitute for Anderlecht.



Amuzu's recent injury raises significant concerns regarding his fitness, particularly as he had only just returned to the starting lineup.