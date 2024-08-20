You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971767

Francis Amuzu strikes before injury strikes back: Anderlecht winger limps off after scoring

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger for Anderlecht, faced yet another injury setback during the match against KV Mechelen on Saturday, as he was forced to leave the field after approximately sixty minutes due to acute thigh pain.

This injury adds to a challenging season marked by pubalgia and a recent ankle issue sustained during preseason training.



