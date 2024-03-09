Francis Ngannou apologizes to fans after loss to Anthony Joshua

Boxing News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou has expressed his remorse to his supporters following his defeat to Anthony Joshua in their match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



This was Ngannou's second professional boxing match, with his first being against WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury in October. Despite his impressive performance against Fury, Ngannou was unable to replicate his success against Joshua.



In the second round, the British-Nigerian boxer knocked out Ngannou, who required medical attention to recover. Ngannou took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to apologize to his fans for his disappointing performance against Joshua.



"Sorry guys, I let you all down ???? Today was a bad day in the office, but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love ❤️," he said.



This apology sparked various reactions from fans, with Jake Paul being among those who voiced their opinions.



See the post below:



