Freda Ayisi eyes Olympic qualification as Black Queens seek redemption against Zambia

Ghana's Black Queens midfielder, Freda Ayisi, is determined to help her team overcome the first-leg deficit against Zambia in the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifier on Wednesday, February 28.



Facing Zambia in Ndola for the second leg, the Black Queens are eager to reverse the outcome of their previous encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat with Racheal Kundananji scoring the lone goal.



Freda Ayisi, who made her debut for Nora Hauptle's team in the first leg, expressed optimism about the team's potential to qualify for the Olympics. She emphasized the importance of showcasing Ghana's football prowess on the global stage and putting the nation back on the map.



"It will be amazing for the team to go for the Olympics because it’s a big opportunity to show the world that Ghana can play football and also put us on the map again," said the Charlton Athletic player.



Addressing the first-leg loss, Ayisi dismissed complacency as the cause, stating, "We are focused, sometimes football can go either way and that’s what happened in the 1st leg."



Regarding her adaptation to the team after receiving her maiden call-up, the 29-year-old midfielder expressed confidence, stating, "I’m adapting and I feel like I am doing well, especially in training. That is the best way to adapt, just train and work hard with the girls and hope I will be on the same level, and we can play football together permanently."



The return leg of the qualifier will take place at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium in Ndola.