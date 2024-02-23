Freda Ayisi named in Nora Hauptle’s starting eleven to face Zambia

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has named her starting eleven for the game against the Copper Queens of Zambia today.



The Ghana women’s national team is facing its counterpart from Zambia this evening in the first leg of the third round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Ahead of kick-off, Coach for the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has set her sights on leading her team to victory.



In her starting eleven, she has selected new forward Freda Ayisi to help the attack. She will be playing in the Black Queens attack alongside Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu.



Victoria Antwi Adjei is the goalkeeper for this evening and will be protected by a back four that has experienced centre-back Janet Egyir directing affairs.



