Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Asante Kotoko's captain, Frederick Asare, has commended his teammates for their strong start in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



Currently, the Porcupine Warriors hold an impressive second position on the league table with 14 points, having achieved four wins and two draws, and they remain unbeaten with one match still pending.



Reflecting on their successful performance,



Asare acknowledged his teammates' efforts while urging them to maintain their focus as they strive towards their larger goals.