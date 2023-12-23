Freezy Macbones to fight Oladimeji Salami as Senegalese Konate pulls out

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Popular Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, also known as Freezy Macbones, has announced that his upcoming bout with Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.



Freezy Macbones called for a re-match against Senegalese boxer Konate whom he lost to during the Africa Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal in September 9, this year.



In a press release issued on Friday 22, December 2024, Freezy Macbones attributed the cancellation of the match against Seidou Konate due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control, causing Seydou Konate’s inability to participate in the rematch scheduled for December 23rd.



“Regrettably, unforeseen circumstances beyond our control have arisen, resulting in Seidou Konate’s inability to participate in the eagerly awaited rematch against Freezy Macbones scheduled for December 23rd,” the statement from Freezy Macbones stated.



“The team have managed to secure the Nigerian professional boxer & a reputable opponent in Oladimeji Salami as a late replacement.



“Salami, boasting an impressive record of 5 fights and 5 wins, is set to face off against Freezy Macbones at The Bukom Arena in Accra, Ghana on the 23rd December, 2023,” the Statement concluded.



