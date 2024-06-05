You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946813

French Embassy partners GFA to train women national team coaches

Twenty-three coaches from the Ghanaian women's national team are currently participating in a five-day training program led by instructors from the French Football Federation in Prampram.

This initiative is made possible through the longstanding partnership between the Ghana Football Association and the French Embassy in Ghana.

The training sessions are being held at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence and will run from Monday to Friday.

During the opening ceremony, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, highlighted the shared vision between the embassy and the GFA to develop women's football.

