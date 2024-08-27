French Ligue 1 outfit Brest close to agreeing terms for Salis Abdul Samed’s loan deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kevin Danso, an international player from Austria of Ghanaian heritage, is poised to transfer to the esteemed Italian club AS Roma from RC Lens during the current transfer window, as reported by Footballghana.com.



Since his arrival at Lens in the summer of 2021 from the Bundesliga team Augsburg, Danso has delivered exceptional performances in France. His impressive displays for both his club and national team last season have attracted interest from multiple clubs.



Reports indicate that the highly regarded defender has reached an agreement to join Roma during this transfer period. The arrangement will commence with an initial loan, followed by a permanent transfer for a fee estimated at 22 million Euros, along with additional bonuses.



The 25-year-old defender is expected to travel to Rome for a medical examination prior to finalizing his contract with the Giallorossi, who are eager to bolster their defensive lineup following a challenging start to the new season.