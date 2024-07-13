You are here: HomeSports2024 07 13Article 1959833

Source: BBC

French rugby players charged with raping woman in Argentina

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou deny raping the woman Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou deny raping the woman

Two French international rugby players have been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman following a match in Argentina, prosecutors in the South American country say.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, are accused of raping a 39-year-old woman after France beat Argentina on Saturday.

She alleges that they raped her multiple times and beat her in a hotel room in the city of Mendoza.

The pair, who chose "not to testify" at a hearing in the city, say they had consensual sex with the woman and deny rape. They will remain in custody while authorities investigate further.

