Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Tadej Pogacar, the race leader, attempted to ignite the race behind the breakaway but was unable to gain time on his main rivals for the yellow jersey.



Anthony Turgis of the Total Energies team secured the biggest win of his career in a sprint, beating Tom Pidcock and Derek Gee in Troyes.



This marked the third stage win by a French rider since the race began last week.



Pogacar maintained his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel, with Jonas Vingegaard in third place, 1:15 off the pace.