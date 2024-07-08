You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958240

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Anthony Turgis Anthony Turgis

Tadej Pogacar, the race leader, attempted to ignite the race behind the breakaway but was unable to gain time on his main rivals for the yellow jersey.

Anthony Turgis of the Total Energies team secured the biggest win of his career in a sprint, beating Tom Pidcock and Derek Gee in Troyes.

This marked the third stage win by a French rider since the race began last week.

Pogacar maintained his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel, with Jonas Vingegaard in third place, 1:15 off the pace.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment